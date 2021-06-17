CCTV footage was for the first time released on Wednesday of the cable car disaster that killed 14 people in northern Italy on 23 May.

The distressing video shows the cable car approaching the landing station and suddenly disconnecting, losing control and reeling backwards at high speed.

The disaster happened when the cable snapped and the emergency brake failed to prevent the car from sliding backwards. The vehicle then pulled off the support line entirely and crashed 65ft into the side of the Mottarone mountain near Lake Maggiore, resulting in the deaths of all but one of the passengers.