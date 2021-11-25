Independent TV
Showing now | News
02:48
Channel tragedy: Why are so many migrants crossing in small boats?
Five women and a young child were among 27 people that died attempting to cross the English Channel in a packed inflatable dinghy on Wednesday.
The small boat capsized near Calais, marking the worst-ever incident involving migrants in the Channel, which prime minister Boris Johnson said he is "shocked, appalled and deeply saddened" about.
Following the tragedy, questions have been raised in both France and England as to why so many are resorting to risking their lives to get across the water.
