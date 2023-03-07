Who is Charles Bronson and why is he asking to be released on parole?

Charles Bronson is one of the UK’s longest-serving prisoners and he is now asking to be released on parole after almost 50 years behind bars.

Dubbed one of Britain’s most violent offenders, the 70-year-old was convicted for the first time in 1974 for armed robbery and was sentenced in 2000 to a discretionary life term with a minimum of four years for taking a prison teacher hostage.

Jurors at Bronson’s parole review heard how, despite his crimes, Bronson receives letters in jail from 500 people.

