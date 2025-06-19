Charlie Kirk tells 14-year-old girl she should go to college just to meet a husband

Conservative activist Charlie Kirk told a 14-year-old girl her main reason to attend college should be to find a husband.

The founder of Turning Point USA was speaking at his recent Young Women's Leadership Summit in Grapevine, Texas, when a high school freshman asked for his "pros and cons" on attending college, mentioning her aspiration for a career in political journalism.

Kirk, who dropped out of community college in Chicago, responded by advocating for the "MRS degree."

"We should bring back the celebration of MRS degrees," he said. An ‘MRS Degree’ is a slang term for someone who attends a university to find a spouse and become a Mrs.

"College is a scam but if you’re going to find your life partner, that’s actually a really good reason to go to college", he added.