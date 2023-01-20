Tourists were left hanging upside-down on a ride after it broke down at an amusement park in China on Thursday, 19 January.

The towering pendulum ride at the park in Fuyang city, Anhui province, stopped after suffering a mechanical failure.

Workers had to climb the structure to manually fix the ride after they were unable to restart the control panel.

Park owners Anhui Shinite Entertainment Co Ltd attributed the failure to a “weight issue” with the number of people on the ride.

