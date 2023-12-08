Sheep trapped 11,400ft up mountain in China rescued by firefighters

Fourteen sheep that were trapped 11,400ft up a mountain in China were rescued by firefighters on 27 November.

Emergency services were called out after some of a shepherd's flock got lost while out grazing at the foot of mountains in Jimusar County, Xinjiang Region.

Xiyu Road Fire Rescue Station dispatched two vehicles and 10 personnel to the rescue the next day, which took place on rugged mountain roads and involved navigating deep snow.

Firefighters climbed for three hours to reach the sheep, who had securely anchored themselves to rocks.

After eight hours, all fourteen sheep were saved.