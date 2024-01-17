Colony of bats fall into sink after air conditioning unit removed from wall

Footage shows the moment a colony of bats fall into a kitchen sink as a builder removes an air conditioner from the wall.

The incident happened in a family home in the city of Binzhou, China, and a video shows bats falling straight into the sink after the AC unit was removed on Saturday 13 January.

In an interview with Chinese media, the worker later revealed that the nest contained more than 20 bats that were later disposed of in nearby woods.

“This is why regular inspections are important,” the person who filmed the clip said.