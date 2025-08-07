Five dead after suspension bridge collapses at tourist spot

Footage posted on social media shows the devastating aftermath of a suspension bridge collapse at a tourist site, which sent 29 people plummeting to the ground.

Five people died after a bridge cable broke in northwest China’s Xinjiang on Wednesday, authorities said.

The video showed injured people lying on the rocky ground, next to a river.

Above them, the bridge was seen tilted to one side.

The local propaganda department confirmed the deaths to Xinhua.

The Zhaosu Tourism Bureau said that the Xiata Scenic Area is undergoing a safety inspection and will be temporarily closed on 7 August.