A massive fire broke out at a cobalt recycling factory in eastern China last Friday.

Footage shows the inferno engulfing the GEM Co. Ltd plant in Taizhou City, Jiangsu province.

Huge clouds of black smoke rose from the factory as firefighters tackled the blaze.

The fire started at the plant’s raw material purification area, according to local officials.

An investigation has also been opened into the cause of the blaze, and it has been confirmed there were no casualties in the accident.

