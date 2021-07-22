China has unveiled what it hopes will be the world’s fastest train, capable of reaching speeds of 600km/h (372mp/h).

The new “maglev” train uses electro-magnetic force to 'levitate' carriages above the track, meaning there is no contact between the train cars and the rail.

During the unveiling in the eastern city of Qingdao, officials said the train will go into service in five to 10 years, and state media claim it will be capable of a top speed of 600km/h.