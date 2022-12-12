A devastated mother who had her homemade Coca-Cola truck stolen from her Christmas display had her festive spirit returned by an anonymous Good Samaritan who donated a new one.

In a bid to win the title of the UK’s biggest Christmas lights display - and raise cash for a children’s cancer charity - Zoe Murphy splashed almost £1,000 building the vehicle with her bare hands.

CCTV footage captures masked thieves running off with the cab of the truck in Gillingham, Kent, leaving Zoe in tears.

Thankfully, her Christmas cheer returned when a white van was donated as a replacement.

