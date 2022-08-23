Suspect vandalises Chinese church in Illinois while friend records video

Two people were caught on camera vandalising a Chinese church in Illinois on 16 August, police said.

Footage shows the pair inside the Peoria Chinese Christian Church, with one spraying a fire extinguisher while the other records the damage on a mobile phone.

"Video shows that the suspects most likely were recording the incident on social media. That means there are people out there that know who these two are and let's hope they do the right thing and turn these criminals in," Sheriff Watkins of Peoria County Sheriff's Office said.

