Families’ of Claudy bombing victims attend memorial service 50 years after attack

The families of those killed in the 1972 Claudy bombings gathered in the Northern Irish village for a memorial service on the 50th anniversary of the attack.

Nine people, including three children, were killed and 30 people were injured when three car bombs exploded in Claudy on 31 July, 50 years ago.

Families gathered at the cross-community service to remember their loved ones through readings and hymns.

Nobody has ever been convicted for the attack, and while it was blamed on the Provisional IRA, the group has never claimed responsibility.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.