Pete Buttigieg was forced to correct a Republican congressman when he attempted to make a climate change joke during a House Transportation and Infrastructure committee hearing on Wednesday 20 September.

During the discussion, Mr Buttigieg told Doug LaMalfa: “Climate change is real, and we’ve got to do something about it.”

“Yeah, this one’s called autumn,” the California Republican said.

He then repeated his claim, saying "This climate change right now is called autumn".

“That’s the seasons changing, which, respectably, is not the same thing as the climate changing,” Mr Buttigieg replied.