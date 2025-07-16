Co-op’s chief executive has confirmed that all 6.5 million members had their data stolen during a cyber attack in April.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Wednesday (16 July), Shirine Khoury-Haq said that she was “personally hurt” after the attack, which saw hackers obtain names, addresses and contact information.

She revealed: “Their data was copied, the criminals did have access to it like they do when they hack organisations. That is the awful part of this.”

Ms Khoury-Haq said that Co-op members, who are all paid a share of the business’ profits, had been “hurt” by the cyber attack, something she said she takes “personally”.