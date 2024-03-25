CCTV footage shows the moments before an aspiring young footballer was stabbed to death on a Birmingam nigtclub dance floor.

Cody Fisher, 23, was attacked and fatally stabbed in the Crane nightclub on Boxing Day 2022.

Just a couple of days earlier Mr Fisher had been involved in a minor altercation with Remy Gordon.

Mr Fisher had brushed past Gordon, who wanted an apology, which did not happen.

Gordon tracked the footballer down and with several men attacked Mr Fisher in the Crane nightclub.

Afterwards they fled and Gordon was seen smiling and re-enacting moments from the killing in a pizza shop.

Remy Gordon, of Cofton Park Drive, Rednal, and Kami Carpenter, of Owens Croft, Kings Norton were convicted of Mr Fisher’s murder today (25 March). Gordon was also found guilty of affray.

Reegan Anderson, of Brookvale Park Road, Erdington, was cleared of murder, but found guilty of affray.

They will be sentenced at a later date.