Colombian drug lord escapes high-security prison by walking out in guard’s uniform

CCTV footage captured the moment one of Colombia’s most notorious drug lords escaped a high-security prison by walking out in a guard’s uniform.

Juan Castro, a gang leader better known as Matamba, was being held at the La Picota jail in Bogota when he escaped overnight on Friday (18 March).

He is now said to be on the run.

Footage shows Castro casually strolling through an open door to leave the prison wing while wearing a guard’s uniform.

A guard suspected of assisting the drug lord has- since been arrested.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.