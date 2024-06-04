The Conservative Party suffered an awkward blunder in its first election broadcast.

Rishi Sunak’s party shared a three-minute clip on social media that outlined key Tory policies and attacked Labour’s plan, but viewers were quick to point out an issue in the footage.

A shot of the Union Jack actually shows the flag flying upside down - a form of distress signal.

“The Union flag... it’s upside down... meaning ‘we’re in distress,’” Carol Vorderman pointed out.

Another person added: “The Union flag upside down is a distress signal. Sounds about right... You’re having a bad one aren’t you?”