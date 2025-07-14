‘Where is your child?’: Moment Constance Marten arrested after going on run

Police repeatedly asked Constance Marten "where is your child" in a video of her arrest in Brighton in February 2023.

The aristocrat, 36, and Mark Gordon, 51, both of no fixed address, have been found guilty of killing their newborn baby after going on the run in a bid to stop the child being taken into care.

They were convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence on Monday, 14 July 2025, in a retrial after they went off-grid with their daughter Victoria, who died while they were camping in a tent in wintry conditions.

Their baby was found decomposing in a shopping bag in a disused Brighton shed, a statement by the Crown Prosecution Service said.