Activists stage silent protest at Cop27 against human rights abuses

Activists staged a silent protest outside the Cop27 climate conference to highlight alleged human rights violations.

This footage shows a few dozen protesters standing in white T-shirts with cloth tied around their hands or mouths to highlight the struggles of jailed activists.

A particular target of their demonstration was host country Egypt, where many pro-democracy activists have remained behind bars for years.

Friends of the Earth activist Dipti Bhatnagar said the fight for climate justice includes human rights, which must be respected.

