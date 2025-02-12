Costco customer captures egg-stockpiling frenzy amid bird flu crisis

A Costco customer in California recorded the alarming scene of shoppers snatching up dozens of egg cartons from shelves as the shortage intensifies.

The current bird flu crisis is decimating chicken populations, making it both harder and more expensive to purchase eggs. Some major grocery store chains are limiting the number of eggs customers can buy.

The video shows people quickly stockpiling eggs at a Montclair Costco, picking the supply clean “in less than 10 minutes.” One customer can be seen walking away from the area with a fully packed shopping cart.