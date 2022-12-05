Wuhan University students protest as China's Covid lockdown continues

A crowd of people pulled down a lockdown barrier along a street in Wuhan, China as anger continues to grow over the country's zero-Covid policy.

Footage captures crowds swarming the Hua’anli area of the city, days after anti-lockdown protests spread across China.

Further footage captures students at Wuhan University gathering on Sunday, December 4, demanding to be allowed to return home amid mass Covid testing.

Students demanded to be allowed to return to their homes after the lockdown measures made access to food, warm clothes, and other necessities difficult.

