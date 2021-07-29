A cyclist has been jailed for causing a collision that led to the death of a 72-year-old man in London.

Peter McCombie died on 11 July 2020, eight days after he was hit by a cyclist in Tower Hamlets.

CCTV footage, released by the Met Police, shows him crossing the road, narrowly avoiding one rider.

Moments later a second cyclist, Ermir Loka, comes through the red light, colliding with McCombie.

He died eight days later after suffering traumatic head injuries. Loka was sentenced to two years in prison, convicted of causing bodily harm by wanton/furious driving.