Rapist Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has been handed 36 life sentences, with a minimum term of 30 years and 239 days, after committing “violent and brutal sexual offences” against a dozen women.

The former armed officer, who served with the high-profile Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command in 2009, pleaded guilty to 49 charges, including 24 counts of rape.

His crimes were all carried out whilst he was a serving officer.

Handing the sentence to the 48-year-old from Stevenage, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told Carrick he showed an “astonishing degree of corruption.”

Sign up for our newsletters.