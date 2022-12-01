Drone footage captures devastation wrecked by deadly landslide in Brazil

Drone footage shows the extent of the devastation wrecked by a landslide on a motorway in Brazil which has killed at least two people.

Around 30 people were engulfed by the landslide, which hit the BR-376 highway in the city of Guaratuba on Monday, 28 November.

Emergency services continued to search for signs of life in the debris into Wednesday.

Rescuers are having to tread carefully as more landslides could occur, with increased rainfall due in the coming days.

The road is also at risk of giving way due to the heavy debris.

