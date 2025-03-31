White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt refused to answer a question about the criteria the administration is using to determine whether an immigrant is a member of the Tren de Argua gang and blamed media outlets for being sympathetic to deported migrants.

In a heated exchange on Monday afternoon, Leavitt pushed back on The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg when asking about the criteria – which was revealed in a court document.

“You can get classified by simply having certain symbols in your tattoos and waring certain streetwear brands, that alone is enough to get someone classified as TdA and sent to El Salvador,” Feinberg said.

Leavitt denied the allegation and criticized mainstream media for “trying to cover for” members of the TdA gang.

“Shame on you and shame on the mainstream media for trying to cover for these individuals,” Leavitt said.