Freighter remains run-aground in middle of Detroit River

A freighter that ran aground in the Detroit River is waiting to be freed.

The 623-foot-long vessel was transporting 21,000 tons of wheat to Italy when it ran aground on Monday 27 November.

It had been docked at the Belle Isle Anchorage overnight on Sunday when its bow thruster became inoperable and its anchor dragged, causing it to get stuck.

Small tugboats were unable to free it on Monday, but the US Coast Guard has approved a plan to free the massive freighter on Tuesday 28 November.