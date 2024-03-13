Post Office minister Kevin Hollinrake has said he would accept another £10 million donation from top Tory donor Frank Hester.

Mr Hester allegedly made a series of incendiary comments about Labour MP Diane Abbott including that she made him “want to hate all Black women”.

BBC Breakfast presenter Jon Kay today (13 March) today asked Mr Hollinrake: “If Frank Hester, today, offered to give the Tory Party another £10m, would you take it?

Mr Hollinrake replied: “On the basis that he is not racist, yes.”