Dizzee Rascal handed restraining order and curfew for assaulting ex-fiancee

Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been given a curfew and a restraining order after being found guilty of assaulting his ex-fiancee on 8 June last year.

The artist, whose real name is Dylan Mills, was also ordered to wear an electronic tag. He attacked his ex-fiancee, Cassandra Jones, during a row over child contact and finances.

Mills pressed his forehead against Jones’ and pushed her to the ground during the row, as he was “frustrated” over custody arrangements.

