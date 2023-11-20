A blind man was carried out of his flooded home by civil defence staff in the Dominican Republic, as heavy rain over the weekend displaced thousands of residents.

At least 21 people died as the Caribbean nation was hit by adverse weather, which president Luis Abinader called the “largest rainfall event ever”.

Other clips shared on social media by the civil defence showed families wading through deep floodwater as they were evacuated from the city of Azua.

More than 13,000 people were evacuated to secure areas after heavy downpours, officials said.