Everything we know about Trump’s arraignment

Donald Trump is due to be formally arrested and arraigned on Tuesday, 4 April.

It is the first time a former or current US president has ever been arrested and charged with a crime.

Mr Trump is facing multiple charges of falsifying business records, including at least one felony offence.

The ex-president will be booked like any other person facing charges.

He is expected to have a mug shot taken but he is not likely to be put in handcuffs.

