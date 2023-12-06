Donald Trump claims his bizarre gaffes are sarcastic

Donald Trump has claimed that his verbal errors are him being sarcastic while speaking at a Town Hall event on 5 December.

The former President referenced mix-ups he made with current President Joe Biden with former President Barack Obama.

“I’ll say our real president is Barack Hussein Obama. They’ll say ‘he doesn’t know who the president is, he thinks it’s Barack Hussein,’ no I’m being sarcastic,” Trump told the crowd.

Mr Trump has also suggested that his predecessor is having a big influence on President Biden.