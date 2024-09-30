Trump suggests giving police ‘one really violent day’ to stop crime

Donald Trump has suggested giving police “one really violent day” in a bid to crack down on crime.

Speaking at a Pennsylvania rally on Sunday (29 September), the former US president suggested putting Pennsylvania Republican Rep Mike Kelly in charge for one day.

Trump said: “Mike, he’s a great Congressman. Would you say, Mike, that if you were in charge, you would say, ‘Oh, please don’t touch them. Don’t touch them. Let them rob your store’?”

“’Let all these stores go out of business, right?’ They don’t pay rent that the city doesn’t. The whole, it’s a chain of events. It’s so bad. One rough hour, and I mean real rough, and the word will get out and it will end immediately. End immediately.”