Former US President Donald Trump has announced that he will be launching a new media company and social network called TRUTH Social.

TRUTH Social is intended to be a rival to large platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, which have both banned Trump.

Donald Trump said: “We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable”.

A beta version of the app will be available to invited guests in November 2021.

