Donald Trump finally admits he lost 2020 US presidential election to Joe Biden

Donald Trump admitted that he lost the 2020 US presidential election to Joe Biden in a Zoom meeting last summer, according to a video recirculated in recent days.

The former president was speaking with a group of Princeton University historians in July 2021 when he appeared to admit to losing to Mr Biden.

“By not winning the election, he was the happiest man - I would say, in order, China was - no, Iran was the happiest,” Mr Trump said, discussing South Korean president Moon Jae-In, Chinese premier Xi Jinping and Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi.

