A Conservative general election victory will be “tough”, a cabinet minister has acknowledged, in the latest sign that the Tory campaign is now focused on saving as many seats as possible to form an effective opposition.

Grant Shapps said on Monday 17 June that he is a “realist” and would not “try and pretend black is white” by claiming his party is on course for victory.

He did, however, insist they are “fighting for every single last vote”.

“I am entirely realistic about this, I know that we are the underdogs,” Mr Shapps told BBC Breakfast.