Driver plunges 40ft from unfinished bridge while following Google Maps

A driver plummeted 40ft from an unfinished overpass after mistaking navigation directions on Google Maps.

CCTV shows Rudie Heru Komandono speeding off the edge of the half-built flyover in East Java, Indonesia, and landing in the middle of a three-lane highway - narrowly missing passing cars.

The Google Maps app had reportedly re-routed Komandono away from the bridge, however, the driver was left ‘confused’ by the changing directions and drove past a concrete security barrier.

“The road suddenly became dark and there were no other cars,” Komandono told press. “Then I realised there was a problem when the car started falling and crashed on the ground.”

The 61-year-old survived the plunge on 9 April with only minor injuries, as did his female passenger, Endang Sri Wahyuni, 47 - who has vowed to not get in a car with him again.