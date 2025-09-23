Watch: Driver goes airborne over raised bridge to escape police chase

A driver went airborne over a raised bridge to evade police in Washington, authorities have said.

Seattle Police Department said officers attempted to stop a vehicle with a stolen license plate near 10th Avenue East and East Boston Street just after noon on Wednesday (17 September).

As officers moved in to conduct a high-risk stop, the driver veered into oncoming traffic, broke through a safety gate, and accelerated onto the partially raised drawbridge before going airborne as it jumped the gap.

The car landed on the other side and drove northbound before it was found severely damaged and unoccupied near Pasadena Place East.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.