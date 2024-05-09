Dubliners wave to New Yorkers through ‘portal’ connecting cities

Dubliners and New Yorkers waved to each other through a "portal" installed in Ireland's capital on Wednesday, 8 May, as part of an art project.

The real-time visual bridge allows people in either city to watch and interact with each other in a round-the-clock live stream.

One portal is located on Dublin's O'Connell Street, while the other is on the Flatiron South Public Plaza at Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street.

They have been created by Lithuanian artist Benediktas Gylys.