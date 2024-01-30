E Jean Carroll compared Donald Trump to a “walrus snorting” and joked about the lavish things she would buy with the $83 million in damages she won in the defamation case against Mr Trump.

During an interview on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, Ms Carroll spoke about how she received Mr Trump during the court case after not seeing him for 30 years.

“He’s nothing. He is like a walrus snorting,” she said.

“I have such great ideas for all the good I am going to do with this money,” said Ms Carroll with excitement.

She previously told Good Morning America that she would give her defamation damages “to something Trump hates.”

“We’re going to get completely new wardrobes, new shoes. Motorcycle for Crowley, new fishing rod for Robbie,” she added jokingly.