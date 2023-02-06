Second earthquake reduces Turkey buildings to rubble

Buildings were reduced to rubble after a second earthquake struck Turkey today, 6 February, measuring at least 7.5 magnitude, after an earlier tremor struck both Syria and Turkey.

At least 2,300 people have died after after both earthquakes over magnitude 7 hit the two countries.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a high-magnitude tremor struck at 4.17am local time on Monday in southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border.

The second tremor was later felt in central Turkey.

Footage posted by Malatya provincial president Baris Yildiz shows extensive damager after the earthquake.

