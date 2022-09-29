‘Where’ve you been?’: Liz Truss answers concerns over mini-Budget catastrophe

After Liz Truss was welcomed to her interview on BBC Radio Leeds, and asked if she's "slept well," she was immediately grilled about the chaos caused by the revelation of her government's economic plan.

The new prime minister can be heard being pressed on her noted low profile in recent days in this clip.

"Since Friday, since your chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-Budget, the pound has dropped to a record low, the IMF has said you should reevaluate your policies, and the Bank of England has had to spend £35 billion to prop up the markets ..... where've you been?"

