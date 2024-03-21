Ed Balls was involved in a heated clash with Quentin Letts on Good Morning Britain over a comment the former MP described as “patronising” regarding his marriage.

The journalist said he found it “tricky” discussing the Rwanda bill as Mr Balls is married to Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary.

As Mr Balls continued, Mr Letts referred to him as “Mr Cooper” which appeared to irritate the former shadow chancellor.

Calling Mr Letts out, Mr Balls said: “Why do you keep saying that? Isn’t that a really patronising thing?”