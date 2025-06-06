Musk shares footage of Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein as feud intensifies

Elon Musk has shared a video of Donald Trump partying with the disgraced paedophile Jeffrey Epstein in 1992.

Footage from a NBC broadcast shows the future president and Mr Epstein surrounded by dancing women, with Mr Trump gesturing to one and mouthing “she’s hot”.

Mr Musk shared the clip on Thursday (5 June), after claiming that the president has not made Epstein files public because he features in them.

The world’s most powerful men are currently embroiled in a public feud after the SpaceX billionaire criticised Mr Trump’s signature tax bill.

Mr Musk has called for the president’s impeachment, whilst Mr Trump has threatened to cancel all of the Tesla owner’s government contracts.