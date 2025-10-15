Watch the awkward moment Elon Musk makes a surprise visit to his team in the middle of a livestream.

The impromptu visit happened on Monday, 13th October 2025, during a test launch for SpaceX's Flight 11.

In the video, Musk is seen energetically running up behind his two employees on the live stream with his arms outstretched behind them as one team member uncertainly says, “We’ve got a special guest here,”.

While both of his employees tried their best to engage in seemingly forced small talk with the billionaire they call their boss, many stream watchers commented and laughed about how uncomfortable they seemed with the interruption in their workday.