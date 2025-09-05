St George’s Cross appears on city’s zebra crossings as flags hoisted across country

St George’s Cross flags have been hung on lampposts and painted on zebra crossings in York.

Drone footage taken on Thursday (4 September) also shows a red cross brandished on a mini roundabout.

The widespread flying of Union and St George’s Cross flags, following an online campaign called Operation Raise the Colours, has become contentious and several local authorities have removed them from public infrastructure.

Some politicians have decried their removal, while others claim the increased number of flags is a result of xenophobia or racism.

Sir Keir Starmer said: “I’m very encouraging of flags. I think they’re patriotic and I think they’re a great symbol of our nation.”

City of York Council, a Labour-run authority, said it would not take down the flags but did raise safety concerns over them being added to lampposts "without appropriate approvals or equipment".