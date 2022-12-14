Rescue crews at Dover port after migrants die in English Channel boat failure

Police and rescue crews have rushed to Dover after a small migrant boat failed in the English Channel amid freezing conditions.

At least three people have died in the incident, according to authorities, who were alerted that the boat came into trouble at around 3:40am on Wednesday, 14 December.

Multiple English and French agencies are carrying out a rescue operation which has seen 43 saved from the frosty waters.

This footage shows the scene at Dover Marina as the Royal Navy, the French navy, HM Coastguard, and RNLI lifeboats carried out the rescue mission.

