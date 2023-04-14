Breathtaking moment ESA rocket launches on mission to Jupiter’s ocean-bearing moons

The Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer mission (also known as JUICE) has today launched its mission to Jupiter's ocean-bearing moons to look for life forms.

It's by no means a quick mission, taking eight years to reach its destinations of Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa, having already been delayed from its launch yesterday (13 April).

The probe was fired from an Ariane 5 rocket at the ESA's base in Kourou, French Guiana.

It's expect to pass Earth and Venus multiple times on its voyage.

