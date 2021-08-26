The latest Afghanistan flight arrived in Britain during the early hours of this morning carrying a further 250 Afghan evacuees.

An RAF Voyager aircraft arrived in RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire shortly after midnight last night after taking off from Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul, The MoD confirmed.

More than 11,500 people have now arrived in the UK as part of the evacuation mission Operation Pitting.

The mission, which began on August 13, has relocated Afghan citizens after the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan following the US-led withdrawal of western troops from the country.