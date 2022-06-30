Road to ruin: Living with the supported housing scandal

With its rows of red terraced properties, there are - on the face of it - many streets like it across the country. But behind these doors lies another story.

The Independent has heard tales of drugs, disorder, violence, and even prostitution.

It stems from supported “exempt accommodation”, which houses society’s most vulnerable - women fleeing domestic violence, people with substance abuse issues, the homeless and prison leavers.

On this road in Birmingham, The Independent has been told at least nearly a quarter of the properties are exempt accommodation. Here, residents tell their stories.

